'Quite fearful to watch hate crimes against Asian-Americans': 'Parasite' director Bong Joon-Ho

Oscar-winning filmmaker Bong Joon-Ho has spoken out against the anti-Asian hate in the US, saying that attacks on the minority communities make him feel "quite fearful".

The "Parasite" director made the comments during an interview at Chapman University's Dodge College in Orange, California, reported Deadline.

When asked about the incidents of racial discrimination and violence towards Asian people, Bong, who was speaking through a translator from his home in South Korean, said he has an outsider perspective on the issue.

"But as someone who is a part of mankind, as a person, it's quite fearful to watch the hate crimes against Asian-Americans and the BLM (Black Lives Matter) movement," he said.