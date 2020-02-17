'Queen of Katwe' actor Nikita Pearl Waligwa dies at 15 due to brain tumour

Los Angeles: Nikita Pearl Waligwa, who starred in the 2016 sports drama "Queen of Katwe", has died. She was 15.

Waligwa had been diagnosed with a brain tumour, Deadline quoted Ugandan media.

Directed by Indian-American filmmaker Mira Nair, the Walt Disney film charted the rise of real-life chess prodigy Phiona Mutesi from a Ugandan slum. She began playing chess at the age of nine and went on to compete in international tournaments.