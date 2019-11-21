Put on a happy face, Joaquin Phoenix starrer 'Joker' sequel is happening

Earlier reports suggested that "Joker" star Joaquin Pheonix will not return as Arthur Fleck just to cash in on the success of the Todd Phillips-directed movie.

"I wouldn't just do a sequel just because the first movie is successful, that's ridiculous," Pheonix told LA Times' The Envelope.

The actor, however, revealed that he and Phillips used to discuss a lot about the possibility of a sequel on the sets of "Joker".

"Long before the release or before we had any idea if it would be successful, we talked about sequels.

"In the second or third week of shooting, I was like: 'Todd, can you start working on a sequel? There's way too much to explore.' It was kind of in jest - but not really," he said.

Now, according to Hollywood Reporter, a project is now in final-stage discussion, with the publication asserting that Phillips and Phoenix are “likely to reteam”.

The DC crime drama has become the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time, and has received a lot of critical acclaim since its debut at Venice Film Festival. The film has also crossed the USD 1 billion mark across the globe, and is now the fourth DC comic title to cross the figure, after Aquaman (USD 1.15 billion), The Dark Knight Rises (USD 1.084 billion) and The Dark Knight (USD 1.005 billion).

Joker had hit the screens on October 2 in India.