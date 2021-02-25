'Purple' trends on Twitter as BTS maknae Jungkook flaunts new hair colour

For those unversed, ‘purple’ has a deeper meaning in the BTS context.

BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung first coined the phrase “I Purple You” in 2016. He explained, "Do you know what purple means? Purple is the last colour of the rainbow. Purple means I will trust and love you for a long time, I just made it up."

"I wish I could see you for a long time just like the meaning of purple. We will always trust you and go up the stairs with you. You don't need to help us all the time. You can hold our hands and follow us now. We'll go up really high. I'll make it nice," he added.

Last month, Jungkook's blonde hair selfie tweet unleashed a frenzy on Twitter.

It was reported that Jungkook’s post was the second most-liked tweet of 2021 after US President Joe Biden's.

Not to mention, Jungkook is the only artist with three tweets in the top 15 most-liked and retweeted tweets of all time.

His other tweets were his cover of “Never Not” by Lauv, and the “Savage Love” remix.

The BTS maknae welcomed the New Year by purchasing a new home in Itaewon, South Korea.

According to reports, Jungkook bought an abode in the plush locality, weeks after he sold his luxury Trimage complex apartment in October.

Built in 1976, the crib is said to be a standalone house and costs a whopping ₩7.63 billion KRW (Rs 51.4 crore).

Jungkook also won the title of 'Sexiest International Man Alive' by People's magazine in 2020. Leaving behind Dan Levy, Keith Urban, Matthew Rhys, and Paul Mescal, the pop sensation got the maximum number of votes in the category.