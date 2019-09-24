Producer of ‘The Simpsons’ J. Michael Mendel dies at 54

J. Michael Mendel, producer of 'The Simpsons' and 'Rick and Morty' has died at the age of 54, due to natural causes.

The four time Emmy winning producer began working on popular Adult Swim series Rick and Morty when it launched in 2013. The cable network released a statement Monday confirming the death, calling him the “heart” of the show’s production team.

“All of us at Adult Swim are devastated by the untimely passing of Mike Mendel. Mike was the heart of the ‘Rick and Morty’ production family, his fantastic talent and wit will be sorely missed. Mike was a universally respected Emmy-winning producer with over 25 years in the industry, who guided and supported a generation of artists, writers and creators and his absence will be felt by the entire community. Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.”, said the Adult Swim spokesperson

Justin Roiland, co-creator of the Rick and Morty series, shared a heartfelt message on Twitter, offering condolences.

“My friend, partner, and line producer Mike Mendel passed away,” Roiland tweeted Monday. “I am devastated. My heart breaks for his family. I don’t know what I’m going to do without you by my side Mike. I’m destroyed.”