Priyanka feels 'unbelievably proud' of Jonas Brothers four MTV VMA nominations

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra is "unbelievably proud" for Jonas brothers who made it to the MTV Video Music Awards with four nominations.

These nominations come after the brother trio made their comeback to the music scene after a hiatus of ten years. The trio has been nominated in four categories namely - Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop for their single 'Sucker' released in March.

Expressing her happiness, Priyanka congratulated husband Nick Jonas along with Joe and Kevin for the nominations and urged fans to vote for them.

"Four major VMA nominations for The Jonas Brothers today! Unbelievably proud [?] Nick Jonas Kevin Jonas Joe Jonas. Go vote!" she tweeted.