Updated on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 01:57 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra shares stunning selfie with Sophie Turner and Danielle as they reunite for 'Jonas Brothers Family Roast'

Their father-in-law is seen seated at a distance and focused on what's happening on stage.
IANS
Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a picture posing with her sisters-in-law Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner as they had a reunion of sorts while attending the Jonas Brothers Family Roast which will soon arrive on streaming platform Netflix.

Priyanka shared a picture from the show on Instagram which had her among the audience, along with her sisters-in-law Danielle and Sophie, and father-in-law Paul Kevin Jonas, Sr.

The actress is seen taking a selfie while posing with Danielle and Sophie, their father-in-law is seen seated at a distance and focused on what's happening on stage.

She captioned it: "About last night.. with these beauties. Also don't miss senior in the corner #jonasbrothersfamilyroast @netflixisajoke #Roasted coming to Netflix on November 23!"

She also shared a candid picture with Nick Jonas on her Instagram stories and called it "My happy place".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is busy shooting for her thriller web show 'Citadel', which is being created by Russo Brothers.

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 01:57 PM IST
