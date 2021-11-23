Priyanka Chopra shares her first look in 'The Matrix: Resurrections' new poster

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a new poster of 'The Matrix: Resurrections', the fourth chapter of the 'Matrix' film series.

This time however, fans, who have been impatiently waiting to see their favourite star, finally get a glimpse of her avatar in the film.

Priyanka took to Instagram and shared the poster and captioned it as, “And she’s here. Re-enter #TheMatrix 12.22.21”

Priyanka can be seen wearing a blue top with red pants and black boots. She has her hair done in two buns, exuding fierce vibes.

In September, the makers dropped the first trailer of the film. In the highly-anticipated trailer, Priyanka is seen making a blink-and-miss appearance. The actress is seen wearing a pair of glasses, looking almost unrecognisable. It shows Neo (Keanu Reeves) taking blue pills and seeing a therapist played by Neil Patrick Harris. He has no memory of his past.

The fourth film of 'The Matrix' franchise, directed by Lana Wachowski, is slated to come out on December 22 in theatres and on HBO max.

Lana co-directed and co-wrote the first three Matrix installments with sister Lilly Wachowski.

The film also features Jonathan Groff, Jessica Henwick, Telma Hopkins, Erendira Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Christina Ricci, and Brian J Smith.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Why did Priyanka Chopra Jonas drop her surname from Instagram and Twitter handles?

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 08:34 AM IST