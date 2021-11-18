Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares new poster of 'The Matrix Resurrections'; fans ask 'where are you?'

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared the new poster of 'The Matrix: Resurrections', the fourth chapter of the 'Matrix' film series.

The poster features Keanu Reeves along with Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jonathan Groff.

Along with the poster, PeeCee wrote on Instagram, "Step back into the Matrix with this new poster for The Matrix Resurrections. Watch it in theaters and on HBO Max* this Christmas."

Take a look at the brand new poster here:

While Indian fans are excited for the film, they were intrigued by the fact that Priyanka did not feature in the poster.

"Where are you in the poster," a fan commented. "Can't wait to see you," wrote another user.

In September, the makers dropped the first trailer of the film. In the highly-anticipated trailer, Priyanka is seen making a blink-and-miss appearance. The actress is seen wearing a pair of glasses, looking almost unrecognisable.

It shows Neo (Keanu Reeves) taking blue pills and seeing a therapist played by Neil Patrick Harris. He has no memory of his past.

The fourth film of 'The Matrix' franchise, directed by Lana Wachowski, is slated to come out on December 22 in theatres and on HBO max.

Lana co-directed and co-wrote the first three Matrix installments with sister Lilly Wachowski.

The film also features Jonathan Groff, Jessica Henwick, Telma Hopkins, Erendira Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Christina Ricci, and Brian J Smith.

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 10:42 AM IST