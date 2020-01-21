Create & Cultivate's 100 List: Priyanka Chopra Jonas gets featured alongside Gwyneth Paltrow

Indian star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Hollywood actors Gwyneth Paltrow, Shay Mitchell and Jameela Jamil have been recognised by women-led business platform Create & Cultivate for their achievements in entertainment and entrepreneurship.

The platform will celebrate the list-makers on Thursday at Valentine in downtown Los Angeles.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, organising consultant and author Marie Kondo, actor-author Nicole Richie, supermodel Tyra Banks, actors Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Olivia Culpo, Dove Cameron and Julianne Hough, singer Bebe Rexha and pop rock band HAIM and Dove Cameron are also part of the list.