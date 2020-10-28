Priyanka Chopra bags another Hollywood film; to star alongside Sam Heughan, Celine Dion

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who was last seen in the 2019 film “The Sky is Pink” is all set to be back onscreen after handling multiple projects as an executive producer.

Now, according to a report by Deadline, the ‘Quantico’ star has bagged another Hollywood film – a romantic drama alongside Sam Heughan, and singing sensation Celine Dion.

Sharing the news, Priyanka wrote on Instagram, "So excited to kick start this amazing movie with such incredible people! Jim Strouse, Sam Heughan, Celine Dion. It’s my honour. Let’s gooooo!"

The film is tentatively titled “Text For You.” It will be helmed by Jim Strouse, best known for his film “Grace Is Gone.”

The celluloid is reportedly inspired by the 2016 German film "SMS Fur Dich" - based on Sofie Cramer’s popular novel about a woman who deals with the grief of losing her fiancé by sending text messages to his old cell phone. However, the number, has been assigned to another man across town, who faced a similar heartbreak.

So far Priyanka has featured in three Hollywood films which include "Baywatch", "A Kid Like Jake", and "Isn't It Romantic?".

On work front, she will next be seen in “Matrix 4”, "We Can Be Heroes", and "The White Tiger".

She recently joined a host of Hollywood stars including Kate Winslet and Keanu Reeves as a narrator of the upcoming series, "A World Of Calm".

Priyanka started her journey in Hollywood about eight years ago. She said the first thing she had to do when she tried to make a career in the US was to swallow her pride.

"I had to explain who I was and what I wanted to do. There have been some incredibly prolific Indian actors that have worked in American movies and have done incredible work -- like Irrfan Khan, Tabu, Anupam Kher, Amitabh Bachchan -- and outside of Indian Americans like Mindy Kaling and Aziz Ansari, there was no precedent for having someone who was an Indian immigrant from outside of the American culture to come in and break global entertainment," variety.com quoted Priyanka as saying.

She made her US debut as a voice actor in Disney's animated "Planes". In 2015, she landed the starring role in the TV series, "Quantico".

Now, the actress has signed a two-year multimillion-dollar first-look television deal with Amazon.

She is also collaborating with Amazon on two television projects: "Sangeet" an unscripted series co-produced with her husband, Nick Jonas, based on the Indian pre-wedding tradition in which the families of the bride and groom compete against each other in song and dance, and "Citadel", Anthony and Joe Russo's spy series in which she will star with Richard Madden.