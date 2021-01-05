Priyanka Chopra announces 'We Can Be Heroes' sequel in the works at Netflix

Washington [US]: Former Miss World and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Monday (local time) announced the sequel to Robert Rodriguez's superhero flick 'We Can Be Heroes.'

The 'Baywatch' actor who essays a pivotal role in the flick made the announcement through her Instagram stories.

Jonas shared a still from the film featuring her in a short bob haircut donning a white coloured blazer and bold make-up.

The 38-year-old actor went on to announce that Rodriguez and Netflix are developing the sequel to the film.

"And...BREAKING NEWS: The heroics are coming back for round two. Sequel is in development with Rodrigues and Netflix," she wrote along with the picture.