Prince Harry is 'way more comfortable' with 'The Crown' than what's written by 'toxic' British press

Prince Harry has revealed that the British press had been destroying his mental health, citing it as a reason why he and his wife Megan Markle stepped back from their royal responsibilities.

"It was never walking away. It was stepping back, rather than stepping down. It was a really difficult environment, as I think a lot of people saw. We all know what the British press can be like, and it was destroying my mental health. I was like, 'this is toxic. So, I did what any husband and what any father would do, is like, I need to get my family out of here," Harry said in an interview to James Corden on ‘The Late Late Show’, according to a report in eonline.com.

Speaking about the controversial Netflix original show ‘The Crown’ which is based on the British Royal Family, he said that he's "way more comfortable" with the series but not what's written in the press.

He said, "I'm way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family, or my wife, or myself. Because [The Crown] is obviously fiction — take it how you will. But this is being reported on as fact because you're supposedly news? I have a real issue with that."

Corden's coup trumped Oprah Winfrey, whose interview with the couple is scheduled to air March 7.

The couple will be seen talking about the estrangement from the royal family.

"There is a lot of tension between them and the royal family," a source said, according to E! News.

"The interview is going to shine a light on what they have been through. Meghan and Harry are relieved they are away from it all," the source added.

On February 20, the Buckingham Palace put out a statement that the couple will not be returning to their royal duties and that Harry would give up his honorary military titles.

The couple stepped down as working members of the British monarchy last year, though it was agreed then that the situation would be reviewed. They subsequently moved to Santa Barbara, California.

