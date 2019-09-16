Post winning Emmy Award Rachel Bloom announces her pregnancy

Washington: The 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' actress has more than one reason to smile! The actress who won her first Emmy for best original music and lyrics on Saturday night announced the much exciting and special news that she is expecting her first child, reported E! News.

The 32-year-old actress joked that everyone kept asking what she planned to do next. Well, now they got their answer as she revealed the major news about her pregnancy.

"I'm three months pregnant and I get to tell my child she was with me when this happened, which is pretty f--king cool," she said during the backstage press room.

She also made the announcement on social media, writing, "WE WON AN EMMY!!!!!!! also btw I'm pregnant." She won the award along with Adam Schlesinger and Jack Dolgen for the song 'Antidepressants Are So Not A Big Deal.' "This is my first Emmy and I'm so happy! It's really cool," she said backstage.

"I'm so happy to be winning with my brothers, it feels better than if I were winning alone."