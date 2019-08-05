Post backlash Victoria Secret hires first-ever transgender model

Fellow Brazilian Victoria's Secret model Lais Ribeiro, also tweeted in congratulating Sampaio. Ribeiro said that she was "so happy" for Sampaio. "First transgender to shoot with Vs." According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sampaio has already made progress in the fashion industry, as she was the first transgender model to grace the cover of Vogue Paris in 2017.

News of Sampaio joining the brand comes less than a year after the lingerie company faced backlash after an executive commented about transgender people walking in its annual fashion show in an interview with Vogue as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Ed Razek, chief marketing officer of Victoria's Secret's parent company L Brand, was asked to elaborate on the statement that why the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show does not include transgender or plus-size models for ramp walk.

In his response, Razek said that trans and plus-size women do not symbolise "fantasy" that the lingerie brand is trying to sell.

"Shouldn't you have transsexuals in the show? No. No, I don't think we should. Well, why not? Because the show is a fantasy," he told the publication and as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. "It's a 42-minute entertainment special. That's what it is," he added.