Popstar Grimes is selling her soul for 75 crore!

Claire Elise Boucher, professionally known as Grimes, on Thursday announced that she would sell a percentage of her soul as part of her first online fine-art exhibition titled "Selling out".
Apart from edgy-looking anime-horror and series of portraits which include reflections on her life as a public figure, Grimes has put out a legal document whereby the purchaser acquires a percentage of her soul.
“I didn’t want anyone to buy it, so I said we should just make it $10 million (75 crore) and then it probably won’t sell,” she told Bloomberg of the outsized starting bid.
Her soul is by far the costliest piece of the exhibit. Other works, such as “Seldon Crisis” - an edgy whimsical illustration from 2016, will start at a $500.
“I made art 10, 12 years before I ever touched a keyboard,” she said and added that she sees herself as a visual artist first and foremost.
Meanwhile, making a slight change to the name of their newborn, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his singer girlfriend Grimes have now named their first child X AE A-Xii. The difference is only in the numeral part of the name which is now written in the Roman format.
Earlier this month, the celebrity couple hogged headlines for naming their son X AE A-12. The Canadian singer Grimes gave birth to her first child on May 4
The change in the name came when an Instagram follower of the Canadian singer asked if she had considered changing the name of the child and she replied with, "X AE A-Xii." However, the performer didn't provide further insight concerning the reason behind the change.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)