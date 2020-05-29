Popstar Grimes is selling her soul for 75 crore!

Claire Elise Boucher, professionally known as Grimes, on Thursday announced that she would sell a percentage of her soul as part of her first online fine-art exhibition titled "Selling out".

Apart from edgy-looking anime-horror and series of portraits which include reflections on her life as a public figure, Grimes has put out a legal document whereby the purchaser acquires a percentage of her soul.

“I didn’t want anyone to buy it, so I said we should just make it $10 million (75 crore) and then it probably won’t sell,” she told Bloomberg of the outsized starting bid.

Her soul is by far the costliest piece of the exhibit. Other works, such as “Seldon Crisis” - an edgy whimsical illustration from 2016, will start at a $500.

“I made art 10, 12 years before I ever touched a keyboard,” she said and added that she sees herself as a visual artist first and foremost.