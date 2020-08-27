Pop star Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom become parents to a baby girl

Pop star Katy Perry and her fiance, actor Orlando Bloom, have welcomed their first child together.

The couple, who has been dating since 2016, shared the news through UNICEF and said they have named their newborn daughter Daisy Dove Bloom.

"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," the pair told the UN agency.

"But we know we're the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes," they added.