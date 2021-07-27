Pink offers to pay 'sexist' bikini fine of Rs 1.3 lakh for Norwegian women's beach handball team

Pop singer Pink has extended support to the Norwegian women's beach handball team in their protest against the European Handball Federation (EHF).

According to CNN, last week, EHF fined the team a total of 1,500 euros (around $1,765), stating that the women competed in "improper clothing" by wearing shorts during the 2021 European Beach Handball Championships.

The EHF's decision has been criticised worldwide. Pink, too, slammed the organisation over its "sexist rules".

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: "I'm very proud of the Norwegian female beach handball team for protesting the very sexist rules about their uniform."