Photos: Kanye West, Julia Fox step out for dinner date in style

The new celebrity couple in the town--Kanye West and Julia Fox recently stepped out for dinner date night in Los Angeles.

As per People magazine, on Monday night, West and Fox were spotted out together having a dinner date night at Craig's in Los Angeles, following their date night in New York City last week.

The 44-year-old rapper also shared pictures from their latest outing on his Instagram stories.

The couple sported casual grey ensembles and was joined for dinner by former NFL player Antonio Brown, who made news earlier this month when he was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following a mid-game meltdown.

ALSO READ PHOTOS: Kanye West and Julia Fox confirm dating with a steamy photoshoot

West and Fox confirmed their relationship with a steamy photoshoot last week.

The source close to the rapper told People magazine that he "has no plans at this time to start a long-term relationship." Last month, a source told the outlet that West is still hoping that he and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, can work things out -- even as she takes steps to make their split legally official. The couple shares four kids together.

Meanwhile, Kardashian has been romantically linked to Pete Davidson since October. She and the 'Saturday Night Live' star, marked the start of 2022 with a romantic getaway to the Bahamas.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Kanye West buys house worth Rs 33.7 crore across street from Kim Kardashian

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 06:02 PM IST