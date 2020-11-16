People’s Choice Awards 2020: K-pop band BTS win big; check out the complete list of winners

Korean pop band BTS once again emerged out victorious at this year's People’s Choice Awards as they won the prizes for Music Video of 2020, Album of 2020, Song of 2020, and Group of 2020.

The septet addressing their fans in a speech said, "Thank you People's Choice Awards and our fans for giving us the Best Group title," said Jungkook, "I know it's been a tough year for everyone. It was for us too,” added Jimin.

RM said, "We didn't stay idle and focused on what we could do the best, which is music," meanwhile V added, "We realised that [as long as] we have our music, our life goes on."

Jin told his fans, "We really want to thank you for listening to our music this year," J-Hope concluded by stating, "And we hope our music can keep you going and living on."

Check out the complete list of winners below:

Comedy Movie of 2020 - The Kissing Booth 2

Action Movie of 2020 - Mulan

Drama Movie of 2020 - Hamilton

Family Movie of 2020 - Onward

Male Movie Star of 2020 - Will Smith, Bad Boys for Life

Female Movie Star of 2020 - Tiffany Haddish, Like A Boss

Drama Movie Star of 2020 - Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Comedy Movie Star of 2020 - Joey King, The Kissing Booth 2

Action Movie Star of 2020 - Chris Hemsworth, Extraction

Show of 2020 - Grey’s Anatomy

Drama Show of 2020 - Riverdale

Comedy Show of 2020 - Never Have I Ever

The Reality Show of 2020 - Keeping Up with the Kardashians

The Competition Show of 2020 - The Voice

The Male TV Star of 2020 - Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

The Female TV Star of 2020 - Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy

The Drama TV Star of 2020 - Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Comedy TV Star of 2020 - Sofía Vergara, Modern Family

Daytime Talk Show of 2020 - The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Nighttime Talk Show of 2020 - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Competition Contestant of 2020 - Gigi Goode, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Reality Star of 2020 - Khloé Kardashian, Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Bingeworthy Show of 2020 - Outer Banks

Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2020 - Wynonna Earp

Male Artist of 2020 - Justin Bieber

Female Artist of 2020 - Ariana Grande

Group of 2020 - BTS

Song of 2020 - “Dynamite,” BTS

Album of 2020 - Map of the Soul: 7, BTS

Country Artist of 2020 - Blake Shelton

Latin Artist of 2020 - Becky G

New Artist of 2020 - Doja Cat

Music Video of 2020 - “Dynamite,” BTS

Collaboration of 2020 - “WAP,” Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

Soundtrack Song of 2020 - “Only The Young,” Taylor Swift, Featured in Miss Americana

Social Celebrity of 2020 - Ariana Grande

Comedy Act of 2020 - Leslie Jones: Time Machine

Earlier this month, BTS won four of the five EMAs for which they were nominated. They won Best Group for the third year in a row.

"We'll keep working hard to be a group that can touch the hearts of people and give them hope through music," member RM said in their acceptance speech.

The South Korean pop group also won Best Song for "Dynamite", Best Fans and Best Virtual Live for Bang Bang Con awards.

BTS recently unveiled the list of songs in their upcoming album BE (Deluxe Edition), and fans are thrilled about it. The album, which will release on November 20, has eight songs.

The titles of each song were handwritten by the band members -- RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook.

The songs are: "Life goes on", "Fly to my room", "Blue & grey", "Skit", "Telepathy", "Dis-ease", "Stay" and "Dynamite", which has already become a chart-topper.

They are set to perform their lead single "Life goes on" from the album for the first time at the 2020 American Music Awards on November 22.

Amidst the pandemic when people are adjusting to the new normal, the album comes with a message that says: "Even in the face of this new normality, our life goes on."

The announcement comes after their virtual concert "Map Of The Soul ON:E", which was live streamed on October 10 and October 11.

The group was thankful for technology that helped them connect with their fans, fondly called the Army.