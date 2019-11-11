People's Choice Awards 2019: Jennifer Aniston to Robert Downey Jr, complete list of winners

Washington D.C.: With Jennifer Aniston taking home the People's Icon of 2019 Award and Gwen Stefani accepting the Fashion Icon trophy among others, the E! People's Choice Awards 2019 took place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on Sunday.

The event honours some fan favourites in the field of entertainment including -- films, television, music and more and this year's show was opened by 'Tony Stark' aka Robert Downey Jr. who presented the Comedy Act of 2019 Award to Kevin Hart, reported E! News.

Here's a complete index of who won in which category:

People's Champion Award- Pink