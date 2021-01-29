‘People offer to carry my groceries’: Rebel Wilson on being treated differently since weight loss

Hollywood actress Rebel Wilson said she has been treated differently by people since she lost 66 pounds (approximately 29.9 kilos).

"I think what's been really interesting is how other people treat you. Sometimes being bigger, people didn't necessarily look twice at you," she said during a radio show, femalefirst.co.uk reported.

"Now that I'm in good shape, people offer to carry my groceries to the car and hold doors open for you. I'm like, is this what other people experienced all the time?" she added.

The 40-year-old actress also admitted she finds it bizarre that body transformations are so fascinating to people.

"I also find it interesting that people pay so much attention to a weight loss transformation when there's so much going on in the world," said the actress.

She had recently admitted she feels "so sad" that she spent 20 years overweight.

According to People magazine, Wilson had in mid-November checked into an Austrian wellness centre VivaMayr which is said to be the place where she had first kicked off her health journey in 2019.

Since then, Wilson has been several pictures from her weight loss journey that show her hiking, swimming, and engaging in other outdoor activities.

Back in 2020, Rebel revealed about her major weight loss journey of losing around 40 pounds during the lockdown period and her 'year of health'. She confessed, "Before I was probably eating 3,000 calories most days, and because they were normally carbs, I would still be hungry. So, I've really changed to eating a high-protein diet, which is challenging because I didn't used to eat a lot of meat."

The "Pitch Perfect" actress has always been vocal about her weight loss journey over social media. Alternatively, she revealed that she sometimes, relaxes her diet-conscious regime to avoid dullness. "It doesn't mean every week is a healthy week, some weeks are just write-offs, and there's nothing you can do about that," she added.

Despite the busy schedule of hers, the 'Hustle Actor' said she will keep following her fitness regime to obtain her desired weight goal.

"I'm just trying to go for overall balance, overall healthy balance. I have this state of being, which is not my quote, but I go 'Nothing is forbidden.' We'll be like, 'Should we get In-N-Out burger?' And I'm like, 'Nothing is forbidden.' I can go there; I just might eat half of what I used to eat before. You know? And I'll have a burger, and a few fries, and then you feel fine."

The star also recalled the pandemic time when being stuck at home helped her in losing weight. "I really took it as time to get really well-rested and de-stress, because most of my stress is work-related."

The actress added, how she de-stressed herself at home by working on to correct her bad habits. "I think I was emotional eating, and overeating at times, because I wasn't loving myself enough either, and it does come down to that self-worth and self-love."

The 40-year-old-star explained about her recent visit to "The Drew Barrymore Show", where she realised that she should pay closer attention to her health.

"I never really focused on my health, which was probably obvious. I was going all around the world jet-setting everywhere and eating a ton of sugar," she admitted. "That was kind of my vice. I have a very sweet tooth, I love desserts."

Wilson revealed nowadays, she was feeling 'more in control' of her life and career. While, revealing her way of dealing with the stress, she said, "I think what I really suffered from was emotional eating and dealing with the stress of becoming famous internationally, there is a lot of stress that comes with it and I guess my way of dealing with it was just eating donuts."

