Party in the USA: Chrissy Teigen, Venessa Hudgens, other Hollywood stars celebrate Joe Biden, Kamala Harris' victory

Hollywood celebrities took to social media Saturday (local time) as projections declared Joe Biden as the president-elect of the United States, defeating Donald Trump.

According to Fox News, actors and musicians from every corner of the country reacted online, and a majority came from celebrities who voiced their approval of Biden and Senator Kamala Harris' futures at the White House.

Whether it was food, dancing or bursting into song, there were plenty of celebrations.

Popstar Ariana Grande reacted by taking a joyride through what appeared to be Los Angeles. The 27-year-old songstress showed footage from a car window in which people cheered loudly with their hands in the air. Some stood on cars to scream at the top of their lungs.