Part two of 'Lucifer' season 5 to debut on Netflix on May 28

"Lucifer", which started in 2016, revolves around the story of Lucifer Morningstar (Ellis), the Devil, who abandons Hell for Los Angeles where he runs his own nightclub named "LUX" and becomes a consultant to the LAPD.

The show was abruptly cancelled by Fox after its third season but was saved by Netflix in 2019.

Its fifth season was divided in two parts of eight episodes each with the first half premiering in August 2020.

In June 2020, Netflix had announced that show will conclude with its sixth and final season.

"Lucifer" also features Rachael Harris, DB Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Aimee Garcia, Tricia Helfer, Scarlett Estevez and Kevin Alejandro.

The show is produced by WBTV in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television.