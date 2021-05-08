'Parks and Recreation' actor Aubrey Plaza marries boyfriend Jeff Baena

Parks and Recreation star Aubrey Plaza has tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, director Jeff Baena.

The 36-year-old actor on Friday referred to Baena, 43, as "my husband" in an Instagram post about their upcoming movie Spin Me Round.

"So proud of my darling husband @jeffbaena for dreaming up another film that takes us to Italia to cause some more trouble...

"Excited to be reunited with the amazing @alisonbrie (who also co-wrote this one!) and @theofficialsuperstar @sordociego @lauren_weedman and so many more fun people in this. Preparati," Plaza wrote.