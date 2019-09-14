Paris Hilton suffers wardrobe malfunction at Kim Kardashian's bash

Paris Hilton recently suffered a wardrobe malfunction while attending a dinner party for Kim Kardashian and Winnie Harlow's makeup collaboration.

The 38-year-old star donned a sexy silver dress with a high slit. She accessorised her look with a black bag, bit of bling and some white heels. In addition, she slicked her hair back into a chic ponytail, reported E-Online.

She accidentally had a wardrobe malfunction while walking into the bash. Hilton, however, had fishnet tights under her dress and she managed the whole thing bravely.

The socialite wasn't the only celebrity at the bash. Patrick Starrr, Lala Anthony and Jonathan Cheban were also among the invitees at the Saks Fifth Avenue for the party. Guests sat at beautiful tables decorated with pink roses and candles and sipped champagne.

Kardashian even gave a heart-touching speech about Harlow and their partnership during the event.