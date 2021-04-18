Paris Hilton reveals sex tape experience gave her PTSD, says 'people think I did this on purpose'

American media personality Paris Hilton opened up about her infamous sex tape in a chat shot and revealed that the aftermath of the video has left her with 'PTSD' (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder).

According to Page Six, the socialite and former reality star said during a Vanity Fair Cocktail Hour, Live! chat on Thursday, "That will always be something that will hurt me for the rest of my life." "It's always there in the back of my mind. When it happened, people were so mean about it to me. The way that I was spoken about on nightly talk shows and the media, to see things with my family was just heartbreaking. I would be in tears every single day, I didn't want to leave my house, I felt like my life was over." Page Six reported that the tape was released by Hilton's ex-boyfriend, poker player Rick Salomon in 2004.

Titled '1 Night in Paris,' it showed footage of the pair having sex in 2001 - and it caused a media sensation.

The 40-year-old star burst into tears and had to hold back on the chat as she recalled the experience this week.