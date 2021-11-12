e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19: Maharashtra records 997 new cases, 41 deaths, 945 recoveriesMumbai: BJP alleges India’s biggest ever scam of over Rs 3 lakh crore since independence in BMC
Advertisement

Hollywood

Updated on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 02:56 PM IST

Paris Hilton marries boyfriend Carter Reum after 2 years of dating: 'My forever begins today'

Socialite Paris Hilton has tied the knot with her boyfriend of two years Carter Reum in a "fairytale wedding"
PTI
Advertisement

Socialite Paris Hilton has tied the knot with her boyfriend of two years Carter Reum in a "fairytale wedding".

According to E! online, Hilton, 40, and Reum got married on Thursday.

"There is a lot of love and support surrounding both Carter and Paris," a source said.

On the Wednesday episode of "This is Paris" podcast, Reum had shared his excitement about the wedding.

"It is definitely going to be your fairytale wedding. That first kiss and that first hug and as we always say, the electric bolts that are going to shoot between us-- I'm going to think about all those memories," he said.

The wedding comes almost nine months after Reum, 40, proposed to Hilton.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

'I want to be like my mom': Paris Hilton wants to be a supportive mother 'I want to be like my mom': Paris Hilton wants to be a supportive mother

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 02:56 PM IST
Advertisement