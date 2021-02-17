Paris Hilton confirms engagement with boyfriend Carter Reum, shares mushy pics

American actress Paris Hilton got engaged to her boyfriend Carter Reum on Wednesday. Reum, who has been dating the Hilton for over a year, proposed to her on 40th birthday.

The businesswoman took to her Instagram handle to share the news with her fans and posted mushy pictures with the entrepreneur and DJ.

Penning down a sweet note about how her Reum proposed to her, she wrote, "When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it. My love & I have been together since our first date, and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise."

"As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. I said yes, yes to forever," she revealed.

Paris further added, "There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with... Here's to Love - the Forever Kind."