Pamela Anderson recreates 'Baywatch' vibe as she runs in skin-tight wetsuit

Brisbane: Actress Pamela Anderson re-lived her "Baywatch" moment as she ran along a beach in a skin-tight wetsuit.

The actress, who in the 1990s played lifeguard CJ Parker in "Baywatch", was filming an ad for a car servicing firm on Gold Coast Beach in Brisbane, Australia, reports mirror.co.uk.

The age-defying beauty turned heads as she frolicked on the beach and showed off her sensational figure in a skin-tight, unzipped wetsuit.

Her platinum blonde locks were styled in a similar beachy fashion, with her loose curls flowing in the sea-breeze. She accentuated her glamorous beauty with a full make-up look including heavy mascara and lashings of lipgloss.