Pamela Anderson marries 'A Star is Born' producer Jon Peters

Washington D.C.: Actor and model Pamela Anderson has entered into wedlock with American producer Jon Peters. Pamela and Jon had a private ceremony in Malibu, as per TMZ.

The 'A Star is Born' producer said: "There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but for 35 years, I've only wanted Pamela. She makes me wild in a good way." The couple had a history as they dated more than thirty years ago, however, they reunited romantically in recent months after Pamela broke up with French professional footballer Adil Rami last year.