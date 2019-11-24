Padma Lakshmi’s nude bathtub picture is making the internet jealous of her photographer

Popular television host Padma Lakshmi recently shared a photo of herself on social media enjoying a spa moment. Caught in a trance of deep relaxation, the 49-year-old took time out of her busy schedule to soak in a copper bathtub with flower petals.
She captioned her sultry image as, "When you’ve been on the road for six months straight and you finally get a minute (1) to yourself #tbt #selfcare #treatyourself #deepsigh”
Several took to her comments section and lauded Lakshmi for exuding hotness on the internet. One user wrote, "Lucky a** cameraman or woman wowwwww", while another commented, "Well I’m officially distracted for the next week."
This isn’t the first time Padma Lakshmi has set the internet ablaze. Here are some more pictures that will make you sweat buckets.
On work front, Padma busy working on a new Hulu series called "Taste the Nation," which she is writing and executive producing. She will also be seen in the next season of "Top Chef", which is still in the works.
Lakshmi shares 9-year-old daughter Krishna with partner Adam Dell.
