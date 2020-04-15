Padma Lakshmi gets trolled for going braless, hits back in her unique style; watch video

India-born supermodel and 'Top Chef' host Padma Lakshmi has been sharing cooking videos with her fans, through her Instagram handle. The 49-year-old, who recently got body shamed for not wearing a bra in a video, had a befitting reply to trolls.

Celebs have been using social media to connect to their fans amid the coronavirus lockdown. Padma Lakshmi has been sharing cooking videos of herself preparing lip-smacking meals at home. Padma recently got trolled for going braless in her video and has now hit back at those who body shamed her.

In her latest video, the television actress took a hilarious jibe at trolls by wearing not one but two bras. Sharing the video, she wrote, "(I got some comments last time that it was immoral for me to not wear a bra in my own kitchen during the quarantine. So those people should be happy to note that I’m wearing two today 😂) But seriously, let’s not police women’s bodies in 2020 ok?"