'Our prayers are with India': BTS' message to Indian fans as country battles COVID-19

"Let's never lose hope." This is the message from the South Korean music sensation BTS to their fans, known as ARMY, in India as the nation grapples with the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The group enjoys a massive following in India and is yet to tour the country.

Asked if there was a message for the ARMY in the country amid the pandemic, member V told PTI in an email interaction, "Our prayers are with India. Stay strong ARMY and let's never lose hope." The septet, also comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook, recently released their second English single "Butter".

The groovy disco-pop summer track smoothly crossed 113 million views on YouTube in the first 24 hours of its release on Friday, besting the 98.3 million public views counter-mark for the band's Grammy-nominated maiden English single "Dynamite".

In the run-up to the release of "Butter", BTS floated the concept art of the song which had a melting heart at its centre.

Asked what was the idea behind this single, Jimin (25) said the members were looking for a song with a summer vibe, something they could enjoy with everyone.