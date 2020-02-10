Our craft has power to transcend borders: Priyanka Chopra hails 'Parasite' win at Oscars

New Delhi: As South Korean drama 'Parasite' made history at the 92nd Academy Awards, actor Priyanka Chopra congratulated the team of the movie and said the craft of artists has the power to transcend borders.

At the 92nd Academy Awards, 'Parasite' became the first foreign-language film to win the Best Picture accolade. It also bagged the prize for Best Director, Best International Film and Best Original Screenplay.

"Wow, it is so emotional to see an international film like Parasite, in Korean with English subtitles, not only receive such a warm embrace from audiences around the world, but also this kind of recognition from one of the most prestigious film academies in the world. It is time for representation," Chopra wrote on her Instagram story.