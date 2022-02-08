Oscars 2022: Beyonce gets her first-ever nomination for 'King Richard' song 'Be Alive'

Beyonce, already the female artist with the most Grammy wins, picked up her first Oscar nomination on Tuesday for best original song for 'Be Alive'.

The nominations for the Academy Awards were announced recently with Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan doing the honors.

Beyonce will be battling tough competition for the gong, alongside Billie Eilish hit 'No Time To Die', from the James Bond flick of the same name, and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s 'Dos Oruguitas' from 'Encanto'.

'Be Alive' is a pulsing power ballad that she wrote with the songwriter Dixson for 'King Richard,' a biopic about the father of Venus and Serena Williams.

The song plays during the film’s end credits and is accompanied by archival footage of the real Williams family. It features inspirational lyrics that recount the journey the Williams sisters have taken to the top of the tennis world.

Oscars 2022 will be held in Los Angeles on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 07:38 PM IST