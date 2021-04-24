Oscars 2021: When and where to watch in India?

Last month, the nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards were announced by actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas and singer Nick Jonas for a total of 23 categories.
The Academy has decided to not hold any in-person events. However, only the people who are the nominees themselves, their guests, and the ceremony's presenters will be allowed to enter the hall.
The 93rd Academy Awards will air live on April 25 starting at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on ABC.
In India, the ceremony will be aired on Star Movies and Star World channels live at 5:30 a.m. Monday (April 26).
The coverage also will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar. A primetime repeat will air on the same channels later in the evening at 8:30 p.m.
The 2021 Oscars won't make face masks a requirement during its live ceremony.
However, when guests are not on camera, they are being asked to wear masks. For example, masks should be put on during commercial breaks.
The Academy also revealed that audience capacity will be limited to 170 people.
A temperature check will be mandatory. Attendees must also take at least three COVID tests in the days leading up to the ceremony.
An abbreviated red carpet will include three photographers and a limited number of press outlets doing interviews.
The Oscar show has been held at the Dolby Theatre (formerly the Kodak Theatre) every year since 2002.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, that will remain in place on the date of the show, the Oscars 2021 ceremony will be held in two locations in Los Angeles. Broadcasting live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, the Oscars will also be returning downtown.
