Oscars 2021: When and where to watch in India?

Last month, the nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards were announced by actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas and singer Nick Jonas for a total of 23 categories.

The Academy has decided to not hold any in-person events. However, only the people who are the nominees themselves, their guests, and the ceremony's presenters will be allowed to enter the hall.

The 93rd Academy Awards will air live on April 25 starting at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on ABC.

In India, the ceremony will be aired on Star Movies and Star World channels live at 5:30 a.m. Monday (April 26).

The coverage also will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar. A primetime repeat will air on the same channels later in the evening at 8:30 p.m.