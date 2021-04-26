Oscars 2021: 'Spider-Man' star Zendaya stuns in Rs 44.8 crore worth of diamonds on the red carpet

Movie's biggest night is officially in full swing! Although the event looks a little different this time owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, that doesn't mean it's anything short of spectacular.

It is time for the celebrities to amp up their fashion game and despite the limitations due to the health crisis, one still got to see the best of the movie industry flaunting their style on the Oscars 2021 red carpet.

Stars swapped out their cosy pyjama sets and oversized sweatpants for ensembles that are glitzy and glamourous.

There was a strong showing of belly-baring midriff as 'Euphoria' actor Zendaya stunned in a yellow number by Valentino.