Oscars 2020: When and where to watch the Academy Awards LIVE in India

With the 92nd annual Academy Awards less than hours away, the anticipation about who will take home a gold statuette is high. The awards ceremony will be held in Los Angeles on February 9 and will air in India on February 10.

If you wish to tune in, the Oscars will be aired on Star Movies, Star Movies HD, and Star Movies Select HD at 5 am IST. It will also be available on Hotstar.

Following what has worked for the Academy last year, Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, has announced that the 2020 Oscars will have no host.

This is the second time in a row that ABC and The Academy has decided for a hostless event.

Timothee Chalamet, Gal Gadot and Zazie Beetz are among the popular Hollywood stars who are set to present trophies to winners at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Besides the three actors, Will Ferrell, Mindy Kaling, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran and Kristen Wiig are also set to present awards at the ceremony.

They will be joined by Olivia Colman, Rami Malek, Mahershala Ali and Regina King, who all won the acting awards at the Oscars last year.