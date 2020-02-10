Oscars 2020: 'The Irishman', '1917' and other major snubs at the 92nd Academy Awards

With "Parasite" emerging as the big winner at the 92nd Academy Awards, Sam Mendes' war epic "1917" ended up at the losing side by conceding big trophies to the South Korean film.

The World War I drama went into the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday with a total of 10 nominations that also included, best picture as well as best director and best original screenplay for Mendes.

The film, which was hailed as a technical marvel owing to the director's attempt to create the impression of one continuous take, only managed to register wins in the best cinematography for veteran Roger Deakins, best visual effects and best sound mixing categories.

In the precursor to the Oscars, "1917" won top prizes -- best director and best picture -- at the BAFTAs and the Golden Globes.