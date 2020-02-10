Oscars 2020: 'Parasite' filmmaker Bong Joon Ho’s translator wins the internet

The 92nd Academy Awards ended just a few hours ago and it has become a talking point, having watched by crores of viewers all over the world. And of course, the most memorable part of the ceremony was the back-to-back victories of the Korean cult film Parasite. This film won not only in the International Feature Film (formerly known as Best Foreign Language Film) category but also won in the Best Original Screenplay, Best Director and Best Picture categories.

It has created history by doing so. It’s not just the first South Korean film to win the International Feature Film but also a rare foreign language film to win Best Screenplay. Moreover, around 10 foreign language films have previously been nominated in Best Picture, including Roma, Amour and Life Is Beautiful but none of them ever won until Parasite.