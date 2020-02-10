Oscars 2020: 'Parasite' filmmaker Bong Joon Ho’s translator wins the internet

The 92nd Academy Awards ended just a few hours ago and it has become a talking point, having watched by crores of viewers all over the world. And of course, the most memorable part of the ceremony was the back-to-back victories of the Korean cult film Parasite. This film won not only in the International Feature Film (formerly known as Best Foreign Language Film) category but also won in the Best Original Screenplay, Best Director and Best Picture categories.
It has created history by doing so. It’s not just the first South Korean film to win the International Feature Film but also a rare foreign language film to win Best Screenplay. Moreover, around 10 foreign language films have previously been nominated in Best Picture, including Roma, Amour and Life Is Beautiful but none of them ever won until Parasite.
The director of Parasite, Bong Joon Ho, came on the stage four times, and each time, he was accompanied by a translator since the filmmaker doesn’t speak English impeccably. This good-looking translator has already become a talking point and viewers applauded her for being so articulate, professional and keeping her emotions in check. And of course, her cute looks have added to her hype.
Are you, like many others, wondering who she is and what’s her name? Well, here are the details. The name of the translator in question is Sharon Choi and she has been accompanying the Parasite team at all the major international events. Aged 25, she is Korean-American and is currently based in Seoul. She comes to the rescue of Bong Joon Ho and the film’s team not just for interviews but also when they have to go up on stage.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)