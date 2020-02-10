Oscars 2020: Natalie Portman's Dior cape has names of snubbed female directors

Los Angeles: Actress Natalie Portman's Oscars outfit featured names of female directors not nominated for an Oscar at the ceremony this year.

A Los Angeles Times journalist took to Twitter to post the video, showing that Portman's outfit bore the names of Lulu Wang, Greta Gerwig, Lorene Scafaria, Marielle Heller and Mari Diop, and others, reports thewrap.com.

"I wanted to recognise the women who were not recognised for their incredible work this year in a subtle way," she explained.