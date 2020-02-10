Oscars 2020: Joaquin Phoenix wins best actor for 'Joker'

Smashing all ceilings 'Joker' star Joaquin Phoenix bagged the Oscar for best actor at the 92nd Academy Awards. The starry event was held at Dolby Theatre in Losa Angeles.

Phoenix is also the first one to win best actor for a comic book character, and second one as Joker after Heath Ledger, who won for best supporting actor in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight (2009).

In a lengthy and rambling speech, Phoenix touched upon racism, climate change and gender inequality. He said, "That's when we're at our best—when we support each other. Not when we cancel each other out for past mistakes, but when we help each other to grow, when we educate each other, when we guide each other toward redemption."

He also remembered his brother River Phoenix, who died of a drug overdose at the age of 23 in 1993, "Run to the rescue with love and peace will follow."

Phoenix was accompanied by his girlfriend Rooney Mara. Earlier, Joaquin also won best actor at the British Academy of Film and Television for Joker. The film will also re-release in India on February 14.

At the Academy Awards and the entire Hollywood award season, Phoenix had emerged as an undisputed frontrunner even though he was up against the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"), Adam Driver ("Marriage Story"), "Antonio Banderas ("Pain & Glory") and Jonathan Pryce ("The Two Popes").

Phoenix's career most praised performances include "Signs ", "We Own the Night", "Two Lovers", "The Immigrant", "Her", "You Were Never Really Here" and "Inherent Vice".

"Joker" tells the story of the popular DC supervillain of the same name. The film traces the protagonist's early life as Arthur Fleck (essayed by Phoenix), who is an aspiring stand-up comedian struggling to make ends meet and constantly derided by society. The film narrates how circumstances push Fleck into the path of crime after he fails to find his way in Gotham's fractured society.

The Warner Bros. project has become the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time, and has crossed the $ 1 billion mark at the worldwide box office. In fact, the impact is deep as it has sparked conversation around mental health. A follow-up to film is also in the works.