Oscars 2020: Joaquin Phoenix can't get enough of his ladylove Rooney Mara

Rocking the red carpet of the 92nd Academy Awards, Joker star Joaquin Phoenix and his ladylove Rooney Mara arrived in style. While the two looked stunning in their elegant couture, it was their adorable PDA that grabbed eyeballs.

In the pictures capttured by the paparazzi, Joaquin can't get enough of Rooney, who looked bespoke in a black gown with sheer detailing.