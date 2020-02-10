Oscars 2020: Joaquin Phoenix can't get enough of his ladylove Rooney Mara

Rocking the red carpet of the 92nd Academy Awards, Joker star Joaquin Phoenix and his ladylove Rooney Mara arrived in style. While the two looked stunning in their elegant couture, it was their adorable PDA that grabbed eyeballs.
In the pictures capttured by the paparazzi, Joaquin can't get enough of Rooney, who looked bespoke in a black gown with sheer detailing.
At the ongoing ceremony, Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' leads the nomination list with 11 spots.
The Academy Awards got off to a wet and damp start as rain played spoilsport and soaked the tents outside the Dolby Theatre, causing leaks on the red carpet.
However, the organisers were up to the task as trashcans draped in red fabric were placed on the red carpet to catch the falling water.
