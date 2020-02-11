Oscars 2020: 'In Memoriam' section forgets to mention 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' actor Luke Perry

Perry, incidentally, is not the only Hollywood personality the Academy forgot to mention 'In Memoriam' this year. The names of actors Cameron Boyce and Sid Haig were overlooked too, according to variety.com.

Boyce was only 20 when he died in July last year. He shot to fame playing Luke Ross in the comedy series "Jessie". Haig, 80, passed away in September 2019. He was popular for his role of Captain Spaulding in Rob Zombie's seventies horror flicks such as "House Of 1000 Corpses", "The Devil's Rejects" and "3 From Hell".

Orson Bean, a 91-year-old character actor who died in a car crash on Friday, was also omitted.

The video segment of this year's 'In Memoriam' section had Billie Eilish crooning "Yesterday", the iconic number by the Beatles. Legends such as Doris Day, Peter Fonda and John Singleton, who passed away in the past one year, were mentioned.

The Academy tried correcting the error by posting a lengthier clip on its website featuring Perry, Haig and Boyce.