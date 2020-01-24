Oscars 2020: Elton John, Idina Menzel among others to perform

The singers who have been nomited for their songs will perform live at the 92nd Oscar Awards, held on February 09. Singers Elton John, Cynthia Erivo, Chrissy Metz, Randy Newman and Idina Menzel will perform their Oscar-nominated's songs live, for the 92nd Academy Awards.

Here are the nominations for the Original song category:

I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away' ('Toy Story 4') -- Randy Newman '(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again' ('Rocketman') -- Elton John & Bernie Taupin 'I'm Standing With You' ('Breakthrough') -- Diane Warren 'Into the Unknown' ('Frozen 2') -- Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez 'Stand Up' ('Harriet') -- Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo

John will perform '(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again' ('Rocketman'). Erica will set the stage on fire by reprising her song 'Stand Up' from 'Harriet.' Meanwhile, Randy Newman will perform 'I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away' from 'Toy Story 4.'

Idina Menzel will be accompanied by singer-songwriter Aurora to perform 'Into The Unknown' from 'Frozen II.' While, Chrissy Metz will sing 'I’m Standing With You' from 'Breakthrough.'

As for the presenters, Actors Olivia Colman, Rami Malek, Mahershala Ali and Regina King, who won the acting awards at the Oscars last year, will be presenting trophies to winners at the 92nd Academy Awards.

The announcement was made by producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain on Tuesday in a statement posted on the official website of Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS).

"We love the tradition of having the previous year's Oscar-winning actors on stage to celebrate the achievements of their peers and are thrilled to welcome back these four great talents," Howell Taylor and Allain said.

The Oscars will air on February 9 and without a host again

Inputs from PTI.