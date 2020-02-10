Oscars 2020: AR Rahman's 'Jai ho' in original song montage

Los Angeles: It was back in 2009 that Indian composer A.R. Rahman was honoured with two Oscars for his song "Jai ho". Cut to 2020, the foot-tapping number made it to an original song montage at this year's Oscars ceremony here.

Rahman had struck gold for original score and original song in Danny Boyle's "Slumdog Millionaire".

On Sunday night, American composer-lyricist-actor Lin-Manuel Miranda presented the montage that included hits from "Slumdog Millionaire", "Titanic" and "Wayne's World".