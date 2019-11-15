Orlando Bloom wants to 'have more kids' with fiancee Katy Perry

Bloom said: "I really want to enjoy family and friends, my beautiful son, and have more kids. I want to make sure when I embark on that, it's with my heart full and very clear about the reality of what that means, as opposed to some romantic idea of that it means to be in a relationship."

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor opened up about his changing perspective on love and relationships.

"I think when you're younger, we've all been sold this Hollywood idea of love and relationships, marriage and kids," he said.

"Actually what it really takes is communication and compromise... So, life looks like somebody who's willing to communicate and find joy in the simple and small moments."