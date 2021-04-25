Oprah Winfrey reveals she was 'surprised' by Meghan Markle's racism claims against royal family

American TV personality Oprah Winfrey recently revealed that she was just as stunned as the rest of the world by Meghan Markle's bombshell claims during her wide-ranging interview that aired in March.

According to Fox News, the 67-year-old veteran interviewer's special with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex intensified the already tense relationships between the couple and other members of the royal family.

Winfrey recently appeared on Nancy O'Dell's new show, 'TalkShopLive', during which she reflected on the jaw-dropping interview, watched by nearly 50 million people worldwide. She said, "I had no idea that it would have the reverberating impact that it has had and continues to have."