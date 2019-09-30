OneRepublic to bring Adele, Beyonce, Chris Martin together for new album

In good news for fans of singers Adele, Beyonce and Chris Martin, the golden-voiced superstars have lent their voice for the upcoming album of OneRepublic band.

The trio has crooned for the band's upcoming album, 'Human,' according to the group's frontman Ryan Tedder.

"We have one song featuring Beyonce and Adele with a Chris Martin piano solo on the bridge," Tedder revealed to Z100 New York recently, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The album 'Human' is slated to release in late November, Tedder announced earlier this month. It will also feature eight or nine tracks, including two previously released songs, 'Rescue Me' and 'Wanted.' The project follows the release of the group's third album, 'Oh My My.'